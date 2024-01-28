Egypt lost in a dramatic penalty shootout against DR Congo and were eliminated from the AFCON

In the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16, Egypt faced the Democratic Republic of Congo. Interestingly, both teams progressed through the group stage with three consecutive draws.

In the first half, Egypt had more ball control but acted passively towards the opponent's goal. The only significant moment for Congo resulted in a goal by Elia Meshack, who headed the ball into the net after a left-flank cross. However, Congo couldn't maintain the lead going into halftime, as Egypt equalized with a precise penalty kick by Mostafa. It's worth noting that Mostafa has scored in every match of the current tournament.

After halftime, Egypt was closer to scoring, but both teams failed to change the score, leading the game to go into overtime. In the middle of the first extra time, Mohamed Hamdi received his second yellow card, leaving his team with ten players. Despite having a numerical advantage, Congo couldn't secure a goal, and the match eventually moved to a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, only two players missed their shots: Mostafa and Masuaku failed to find the net. The goalkeepers played a crucial role, with Gabaski hitting the crossbar, while the Congolese goalkeeper, Mpasi, was accurate, securing their team a place in the quarterfinals. On February 2, DR Congo will compete for a spot in the semifinals against Guinea.

Egypt — DR Congo — 1:1, pen. 7:8

Goals: Mostafa 45+1 (penalty) - Meshack 37.

Red card: Hamdi 97.