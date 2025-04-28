Eguren Admits Vargas Struggles to Adapt to Uruguayan Football at Nacional

Sebastián Eguren acknowledged that Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas has yet to meet expectations at Nacional, according to FútbolUy. Speaking to Punto Penal on Canal 10, the club’s general manager was frank: “We’re not oblivious — he’s not performing.”



Vargas arrived as Nacional’s marquee signing of the transfer window but has struggled to showcase his quality in Uruguay. Eguren explained that Vargas’ past achievements heightened expectations around his arrival. “What he has done before is what makes us believe he can find his level,” he said.



The manager dismissed adaptation issues as an excuse, emphasizing that Vargas is happy living in Uruguay and at Nacional. However, he admitted that the striker found the local league tougher than expected: “He discovered that Uruguayan football is more difficult than it seems from the outside, due to the amount of individual battles for the ball.”



Eguren expressed confidence that Vargas will eventually deliver on his potential. Although physically fit, his delayed arrival affected his match readiness during the opening months.

