EFL considering expansion of Championship play-offs

EFL considering expansion of Championship play-offs

A possible new format.
Football news Today, 09:34
Miguel Solomons
EFL considering expansion of Championship play-offs

In the Championship, several clubs get the chance to fight for a place in the Premier League. Two sides gain automatic promotion, while others compete for the final spot — but changes may be on the way.

Details: Teams finishing third through sixth currently contest the play-offs for the last promotion place. However, according to Sky Sports, the EFL is now considering expanding the play-off zone to include the seventh- and eighth-placed clubs.

That would mean six teams battling it out for the third ticket to the Premier League. The change could be introduced if the majority of clubs back the proposal at a forthcoming meeting.

This season’s Premier League features three clubs promoted from the previous campaign: Burnley, Leeds, and Sunderland.

