Eddie Hearn wants to organize a fight between Joshua and Wilder

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs), has revealed details about the recent negotiations for a bout between his client and Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs). Michael Benson shared this information on his Twitter.

«We want to make this fight. We have looked at the figures offered in the UK and the USA, but we have also attempted to organize this match on an international level, which would generate more money. We need to explore all options and see if they are viable. If not, there's no problem conducting it in Vegas or at Wembley. But Vegas would bring in more money», - said Hearn to Boxing Social.

As a reminder, after two losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua had two more fights. The Briton first defeated Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision and then scored a knockout victory over Robert Helenius.