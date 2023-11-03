Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou

Promoter Eddie Hearn has discussed the possibility of a bout between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with Boxing News+, Hearn mentioned that they are considering scheduling this fight for December 23.

"We are still looking at that date for Joshua. So maybe I'll go to his team and just say, 'Listen, if you want an opponent for Francis Ngannou, AJ is ready for December 23rd.' No problem at all," he stated.

Furthermore, their plan before last Saturday was to have a fight in December or January and face Deontay Wilder. They still plan to do so, but today Hearn reached out to Ngannou's team to simply say:

"If we fit into your plans, let me know. If not, don't worry about it, we'll just continue with what we had planned."

He also hadn't even discussed a fight with Ngannou with AJ. But his advice was to accept the bout right away.

Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on a potential fight between his fighter Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. He believes that this fight would overshadow the showdown for the undisputed champion between Usyk and Fury.

It's worth noting that Tyson Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou in their recent bout by a split decision, and his next fight is set to be against Oleksandr Usyk for the title of the undisputed heavyweight world champion.