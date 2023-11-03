RU RU NG NG
Main News Boxing News Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou

Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou

Boxing News Today, 15:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou

Promoter Eddie Hearn has discussed the possibility of a bout between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with Boxing News+, Hearn mentioned that they are considering scheduling this fight for December 23.

"We are still looking at that date for Joshua. So maybe I'll go to his team and just say, 'Listen, if you want an opponent for Francis Ngannou, AJ is ready for December 23rd.' No problem at all," he stated.

Furthermore, their plan before last Saturday was to have a fight in December or January and face Deontay Wilder. They still plan to do so, but today Hearn reached out to Ngannou's team to simply say:

"If we fit into your plans, let me know. If not, don't worry about it, we'll just continue with what we had planned."

He also hadn't even discussed a fight with Ngannou with AJ. But his advice was to accept the bout right away.

Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on a potential fight between his fighter Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. He believes that this fight would overshadow the showdown for the undisputed champion between Usyk and Fury.

It's worth noting that Tyson Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou in their recent bout by a split decision, and his next fight is set to be against Oleksandr Usyk for the title of the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has concluded his career Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023