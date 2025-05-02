Ecuador to Host Brazil and Argentina in Guayaquil for World Cup Qualifiers

For the first time in over three decades, Ecuador will host Brazil in Guayaquil for a World Cup qualifier, according to El Telégrafo. CONMEBOL has approved the change of venue, with the match set to take place on June 4, 2025, at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The decision also affects Ecuador’s fixture against Argentina, which is now scheduled for September 14 in the same stadium. Unlike the Brazil game, Ecuador previously hosted Argentina in Guayaquil during the qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The last official qualifier between Ecuador and Brazil in Guayaquil occurred on July 18, 1993, also at the Monumental, ending in a goalless draw. Since then, the five meetings between these sides were held in Quito, where Ecuador recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss.

Ecuador's most recent home win over Brazil came on November 17, 2004, with Édison Méndez scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory during the road to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Ecuador is on the verge of securing its place at the 2026 World Cup. A single win in the next four matches would confirm their qualification. In addition to the upcoming games against Brazil and Argentina, Ecuador will also travel to face Peru and Paraguay.