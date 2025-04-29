RU RU ES ES FR FR
Economic Crisis Forces Gimnasia to Retain Diego Flores Despite Decision to Dismiss Him

Economic Crisis Forces Gimnasia to Retain Diego Flores Despite Decision to Dismiss Him

Football news Today, 18:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Despite being eliminated from the Torneo Apertura 2025 and enduring a seven-match winless streak, Diego Flores will remain as Gimnasia’s head coach. According to Infocielo and 0221, the board had decided to terminate his tenure following the defeat to Vélez, but financial constraints prevented the move.

Flores, who took charge in February after Marcelo Méndez’s departure, has overseen 11 matches, recording 2 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses. "My cycle at Gimnasia continues; we’ve only played 11 matches," Flores asserted during a press conference, calling for patience and project continuity despite mounting pressure. While the board acknowledged improvements in the team's physical condition and spirit, they were alarmed by the lack of results.

The key obstacle to his dismissal was financial: Gimnasia would have had to pay three months' wages, the exit clause, and the remainder of his newly signed contract. Unable to cover these costs, the board opted to keep Flores in charge at least until the final match against Platense, with the aim of boosting their annual points tally and preparing for the next semester.

Flores had expressed confidence in rebuilding the squad, promising significant changes during the transfer window and claiming that "the horse for the second round will be different." Nevertheless, his future remains uncertain, closely tied to the club’s economic limitations and on-field performance.

