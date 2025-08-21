Echeverri Unveiled as Leverkusen Hands Him the No. 9

Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri has been officially introduced as a Bayer Leverkusen player and will wear the No. 9 shirt, according to the German club’s announcement. The 19-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder joins on a one-year loan from Manchester City, with no purchase option, in a deal designed to secure him playing time in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Leverkusen’s statement recalled that Echeverri moved from River Plate to Manchester City in January 2024 but spent the rest of that year on loan in Argentina. Earlier this season he joined City on a permanent basis, before the English club decided to send him to Germany to continue his development under Erik Ten Hag. In the official release, the player expressed excitement at the opportunity and stressed the importance of gaining experience in a squad that has become a strong presence in European football.

What drew the most attention was his new number. With Argentina’s youth teams he wore the No. 10, he was given the No. 30 at Manchester City and wore the No. 19 during his breakthrough at River Plate. At Leverkusen he will now carry the No. 9, a jersey typically reserved for strikers. The choice has been interpreted as a statement of trust from the club, signaling that he is expected to take on a leading role in the attack despite being a natural playmaker.

The presentation was accompanied by a special campaign at the club store. Until August 22, supporters purchasing a jersey will be able to add Echeverri’s name and No. 9 at no cost. The initiative highlights the excitement surrounding his arrival and aims to cement an early bond with the fan base.

With this move, Leverkusen secures one of South America’s most promising young players, while Manchester City hopes that the Bundesliga experience will accelerate the growth of a talent they see as part of their long-term project.