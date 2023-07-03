EN RU
Dynamo legend refuses to lead club for second time

Aleksandr Khatskevich, a well-known football player in the past, who for several years headed Dynamo Kyiv is not considering the possibility of coming back to the Ukrainian club.

According to the specialist, he is seriously thinking about returning to Ukraine, but for now his plans are linked with problems related to his Belarusian passport.

"If I receive offers from Ukraine, I will consider them, but for now I will not deal with permanent residency in Europe.

I have a specific date when I will make a final decision. I have recently received an offer from Asia, but I am considering two options: either to wait for the next transfer window, or to accept the available offers," he said.

Speaking about his likely return to Dynamo Kyiv, Khatskevich said that the position of head coach at the club does not interest him.

"I have already worked with the club, including working with the U19 team. It is not excluded that I can take the position of sports director, but as a coach at Dynamo for the second time I will not be there. There is Sasha Shovkovskiy, who has demonstrated his coaching skills and ability to manage the team," he added.

