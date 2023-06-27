“Dynamo” Kyiv made a decision on striker Artem Besedin

The press service of Kyiv-based club Dynamo has announced on their official website the departure of forward Artem Besedin.

Both parties have reached an agreement on the early termination of Besedin's contract, which was originally valid until December 31, 2024. As a result, the forward will become a free agent and will be able to join another club without a transfer fee.

The 27-year-old Besedin has been playing for Dynamo since 2013. He has appeared in a total of 143 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 13 assists. He has also played for Metalist and Omonia (Cyprus). Besedin has represented the Ukrainian national team in 19 matches, scoring two goals. He is a Ukrainian champion, a two-time winner of the Ukrainian Cup, and a holder of the Ukrainian Super Cup.