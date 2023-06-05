"Dynamo" Kyiv has parted ways with a team veteran

The press service of "Dynamo" Kiev has announced on the official website that they have parted ways with goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Boyko's contract is set to expire on June 30, and the club's management has decided not to extend the agreement. As a result, the 35-year-old player will become a free agent and can join another club on a free transfer.

Boyko played for "Dynamo" from 2005 to 2014 and then returned to the club in 2018. In total, he played 108 matches for the club in all competitions, conceding 97 goals. During his time with the Kiev club, he became a champion of Ukraine, won two Ukrainian Cups, and lifted three Ukrainian Super Cups.