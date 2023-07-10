"Dynamo" Kyiv has extended the contract with an experienced universal player

EN RU
The press service of Kyiv's "Dynamo" has announced on the official website that they have extended the contract with their first-choice defender, Alexander Karavaev, who can also play as a right midfielder.

The new agreement between the 31-year-old player and the Ukrainian club will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Karavaev has been playing for "Dynamo" since 2019 when he joined the Kyiv club from "Zorya" in Luhansk. The transfer fee amounted to €2.5 million. In total, he has played 130 matches for "Dynamo" in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing 15 assists. With the Kyiv club, Karavaev became the Ukrainian champion in the 2020/2021 season, won the Ukrainian Cup twice in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, and also became the winner of the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2019 and 2020. Previously, he has also played for "Shakhtar," "Sevastopol," and "Fenerbahce" in Turkey.

Karavaev has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has represented the Ukrainian national team in a total of 47 matches, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists.

