"Dynamo" Kyiv extended the talent with young talent

The press service of "Dynamo" Kyiv on the official website announced the extension of the contract with the central defender Maxim Dyachuk.

The new agreement between the player and the Ukrainian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Dyachuk, 19, has been playing for Dynamo since 2020. In total, he played 14 matches for the club, did not score a single goal and did not give a single assist. He also played for Oleksandriya on loan.