"Dynamo" Kyiv extended the talent with young talent
Football news Today, 16:55
Photo: Dynamo Kyiv website / Author unknown
The press service of "Dynamo" Kyiv on the official website announced the extension of the contract with the central defender Maxim Dyachuk.
The new agreement between the player and the Ukrainian club will be valid until the summer of 2028.
Dyachuk, 19, has been playing for Dynamo since 2020. In total, he played 14 matches for the club, did not score a single goal and did not give a single assist. He also played for Oleksandriya on loan.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Gareth Bale received the Order of the British Empire Football news Today, 17:42 Liverpool have extended the contract with the 36-year-old team veteran Football news Today, 17:30 Atlético want to buy Chelsea legend Football news Today, 17:15 Ziyech's move to Ronaldo's club could fall through at the last moment Football news Today, 16:55 "Dynamo" Kyiv extended the talent with young talent Football news Today, 16:42 Juventus announce the departure of the legendary defender Football news Today, 16:30 "Porto" can buy the talent of "Dynamo" Kyiv Football news Today, 16:15 Inter parted ways with experienced defender Football news Today, 15:55 Chelsea announce signing of Senegalese striker Football news Today, 15:42 Barcelona president names untouchable players
Sport Predictions
Football 01 july 2023 Barracas Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 Estudiantes vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atlético Mineiro vs America Mineiro: predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023 Football 02 july 2023 Atletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 2, 2023