Dynamo Kiev is preparing an offer to its leader

Management of Kyiv Dynamo club intends to keep Oleksandr Karavaev as a defender.

The current contract of the 31-year-old Ukrainian expires at the end of June.

Journalist Igor Tsyganik reported that Karavaev was offered a new contract, but on different terms than the previous one.

The player paused for reflection, to consider all the options to continue his career.

Karavaev returned to the Kiev team in 2019 and since then has played 130 games and scored 4 goals.