Dutch footballer has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug smuggling

The legal proceedings in the Netherlands regarding former Dutch national team midfielder Quincy Promes have concluded. Promes was accused of smuggling 1,300 kilograms of cocaine in 2020.

According to Voetball News, Promes has been found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison. However, law enforcement authorities currently lack the ability to apprehend Promes. Since February 2021, the 32-year-old midfielder has been playing in Russia for Spartak Moscow. Russian authorities have no plans to extradite the footballer.

This is not the first instance of Promes facing legal issues. In 2022, while already playing in Russia, Promes was sentenced to 18 months in prison for assaulting his cousin with a knife and causing bodily harm.

Throughout his career, Promes has played 50 matches for the Dutch national team, scoring 7 goals. At the club level, he has also featured for Sevilla, Ajax, and Twente.