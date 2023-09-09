During the summer transfer window set a record for spending

FIFA has published the "Report on International Transfers" from July 1 to September 1, 2023, the official website reported.

FIFA conducted an analysis of player transfers that set a record. Clubs spent $7.36 billion this summer, up 47.2% from 2022 and 26.8% from 2019.

England topped the list for spending on transfer fees at $1.98 billion. 449 million for purchases and 514 for selling players. Germany took first place in terms of revenue from transfer fees – 1.1 billion. By the way, this is the first time when clubs of one association received more than one billion for the summer transfer window.

In second place is Saudi Arabia with a total expenditure of 875.4 million. The Saudis were ahead of France (859.7 million), Germany (762.4 million), Italy (711.0 million) and Spain (405.6 million). For the first time, clubs from the Asian Football Confederation made more than 10% of the total transfer costs.

In January 2024, FIFA will publish an in-depth analysis of the characteristics of international transfers made throughout the year.