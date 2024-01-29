Durant has passed the 28,000-point mark for his NBA career

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 15 points, secured 4 rebounds, and provided 5 assists in a challenging match against Orlando (98:113).

Despite the team's setback, the 35-year-old basketball player has a small reason to rejoice. He has become the tenth player in NBA history to surpass the 28,000-point milestone for his career. Durant now has 28,003 points to his name.

With this triple, KD moves into 19th all-time in 3-pointers made and becomes the 10th player all-time to score 28,000 points 👏👏👏



It's worth noting that LeBron James holds the record for the most points in NBA history with 39,704.

Other players who surpassed the 28,000-point mark include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O'Neal (28,596), and Carmelo Anthony (28,289).