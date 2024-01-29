Durant has passed the 28,000-point mark for his NBA career
Basketball news Today, 07:02
Getty Images
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 15 points, secured 4 rebounds, and provided 5 assists in a challenging match against Orlando (98:113).
Despite the team's setback, the 35-year-old basketball player has a small reason to rejoice. He has become the tenth player in NBA history to surpass the 28,000-point milestone for his career. Durant now has 28,003 points to his name.
It's worth noting that LeBron James holds the record for the most points in NBA history with 39,704.
Other players who surpassed the 28,000-point mark include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O'Neal (28,596), and Carmelo Anthony (28,289).
Popular news
Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named
Tennis news Today, 04:48 VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party
Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over
Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:11 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:06 Arteta reassured Arsenal fans amid rumors of his move to Barcelona Football news Today, 09:03 What an ending! Jordan's team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a shocking game Football news Today, 09:01 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 08:55 Liverpool's captain is uncertain about his future with the team following Klopp's departure. Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024 Football news Today, 07:59 Newcastle's biggest talent has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 07:51 Uncertainty over the new coach's identity might lead Liverpool to cancel the transfer Football news Today, 07:30 PSG has loaned out their talent to a Portuguese club Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Roma prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024