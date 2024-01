Дюрэнт преодолел отметку в 28 000 очков за карьеру в НБА

With this triple, KD moves into 19th all-time in 3-pointers made and becomes the 10th player all-time to score 28,000 points 👏👏👏



Suns-Magic | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/se0PE7C8w6 pic.twitter.com/6vLKMV6dfY

— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2024