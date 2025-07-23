Dubois' coach clarifies the situation with the 'party' before the Usyk fight
As it turned out, before his painful defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois reportedly held a party, which almost made him late for the fight. The Briton's coach, Don Charles, explained what really happened.
Details: Charles stated that it was not a party at all, but rather a gathering to boost positive energy. The same thing happened before the fight with Anthony Joshua, and it didn't get in the way then.
Quote: "Let's be clear: it wasn't a party, it was a meeting. We had a similar gathering before the fight with Joshua—and we won then. The energy he brought into that fight was generated at that very meeting, which we basically moved from home to the dressing room. Yes, we tried to repeat the same approach—if it worked once, why not try again?
"I can't say he knew everyone there. I didn't go myself—that was a conscious decision. My job is to be with the team and oversee preparations in the dressing room. In the dressing room, I saw a focused fighter. We had plenty of time to warm up. I didn't notice anything that suggested he wasn't ready. Of course, we're disappointed we couldn't execute the plan. In my opinion, the reason for the defeat was Usyk. He's a genius," Charles told talkSPORT.