Du Plessis defeated Strickland to take the championship belt. UFC 297 results

Tonight in Toronto, Canada, the UFC 297 tournament unfolded, featuring two title bouts.

In the main event, American Raquel Pennington and Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva contended for the vacant belt in the women's bantamweight division (up to 61.2 kg).

The bout extended for all five rounds, and by unanimous decision from the judges, Pennington secured victory (49-46, 49-46, 49-45).

The highlight of the entire tournament was the clash between the reigning middleweight champion (up to 83.9 kg), American Sean Strickland, and the challenger from South Africa, Dricus Du Plessis.

While the champion promised a combative encounter, he strategically maintained his defense through jabs and constant movement. Du Plessis, from the second round onward, displayed more aggression, enduring a significant hematoma but persistently engaging in the fight. By the mid-point, the South African seized complete initiative, continuing to dominate his opponent. The battle lasted all five rounds.

By majority decision from the judges (48-47, 47-48, 48-47), Du Plessis emerged victorious, consequently claiming the championship belt from Sean.

It's worth noting that the renowned rapper Drake placed a bet on this match, wagering $700,000 on Strickland's victory with odds of 1.97. However, Du Plessis thwarted his plans, contributing to bookmakers collecting the rapper's money.

drake put $700k on sean strickland pic.twitter.com/DuzXWdSz8R — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 20, 2024

Dailysports invites you to explore all the results of the UFC 297 tournament:

Early Preliminary Card

Sam Patterson (11-2-1) vs. SBM 1 vs. Johan Lainess (9-3). Patterson defeated Lainess with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Jasmine Yasudavichus (11-3) vs. SBM 3 vs. Priscila Kachoeira (12-6). Yasudavichus defeated Kachoeira with an anaconda choke in the third round.

Jimmy Flick (17-7) vs. SBM 2 vs. Malcolm Gordon (14-8). Flick defeated Gordon in the second round with a triangle choke.

Preliminary Card

Garrett Armfield (10-3) vs. UD 3 vs. Brad Katona (13-3). Armfield defeated Katona by unanimous decision (all 29-28).

Sean Woodson (11-1-1) vs. SD 3 vs. Charles Jourdain (15-7-1). Woodson defeated Jourdain by judges' decision (29-28, 28-29, and 29-28).

Ramon Taveras (10-2) vs. SD 3 vs. Sergey Sideo (10-2). Taveras defeated Sideo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, and 29-28).

Jillian Robertson (13-8) vs. TKO 2 vs. Poliana Viana (13-7). Robertson struck Viana with punches in the second round.

Main Card