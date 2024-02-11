Draymond and Nurkic got into another altercation during the match
Basketball news Today, 16:11
Forward for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, and center for the Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic, clashed again during the match.
Early in the game, Draymond fouled Nurkic, after which both players exchanged sharp words with each other.
Later, Nurkic knocked Green down on the court, resulting in a defensive foul. Green headed towards the Warriors' bench, shouting, "I'm in his head."
It's worth noting that in December of last year, Draymond was temporarily suspended due to a blow from Nurkic to the face. The Golden State Warriors secured victory over the Phoenix Suns (113:112) thanks to a three-point shot from Curry with 0.7 seconds left in the game.
