Doubts have arisen within PSG regarding the coaching methods of the head coach

Within PSG, doubts have emerged regarding the coaching methods of head coach Luis Enrique, reports L'ÉQUIPE.

According to sources, some within the Parisian team harbor serious doubts concerning the philosophy and coaching methods of the Spanish specialist. It is noted that the fitness preparation of the players falls short of optimal, with some resorting to additional personal training sessions, privately complaining about their conditions.

It is worth recalling that Luis Enrique became the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year contract, on July 5, 2023.

Additionally, PSG head coach Luis Enrique responded to new rumors about Kylian Mbappé's departure next summer. The coach evasively replied to questions about the future of the French star, indicating that he had not discussed the matter with the player. Furthermore, PSG is targeting AC Milan and Portuguese national team striker Rafael Leão. During the last transfer window, he was already linked with a move to the French capital.

Currently, PSG sits atop Ligue 1, with 47 points after 20 matches.