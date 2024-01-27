Doncic set a new scoring record for the current NBA season

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić delivered an impressive performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The Slovenian basketball player scored 73 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, made 7 assists, and recorded 1 steal in 45 minutes on the court. The Mavericks secured a victory with a score of 148-143.

This achievement equals the fourth-highest scoring performance in NBA history, previously accomplished only by Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson.

It also stands as the most prolific individual performance in the current NBA season. The previous best was 70 points scored by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time NBA record for the most points scored in a single game, with 100 points. He also achieved an outstanding feat of 78 points. In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in a single game.