Domènec Torrent Steps Down as Atlético San Luis Head Coach After Historic Season

Domènec Torrent has officially ended his tenure as Atlético de San Luis head coach, Plano Deportivo reported. The Spanish manager, who led the club to its highest-ever points tally in a single season, announced his resignation along with his coaching staff on Tuesday.

Torrent, appointed in May 2024, had an immediate impact by guiding San Luis to a direct playoff berth in the Apertura, finishing sixth and reaching the semifinals after knocking out Tigres. However, the Clausura 2025 campaign was less successful, with the team slipping to 15th and missing out on postseason play.

Despite the disappointing end, San Luis achieved a record 48 points across the full 2024-2025 season, ranking eighth overall behind major clubs like Cruz Azul, Toluca, and Tigres. In an official statement, the club thanked Torrent for his “professionalism, commitment, and dedication” and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Atlético de San Luis will now begin the search for a new head coach as they look to build on the progress achieved during Torrent’s tenure.