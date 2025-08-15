Disgraceful behavior! Several Kilmarnock fans mocked a 16-year-old player over her acne

All social media posts had to be deleted.

Details: Yesterday, the official page of the Scottish club Kilmarnock women's team announced that the club had signed a contract with 16-year-old midfielder Skye Stout.

This was the footballer's first professional contract, and instead of celebrating with a smile, Skye was forced to endure ridicule from ignorant and disrespectful fans who began to humiliate her over her facial acne.

Things escalated to the point where the club decided to delete all posts mentioning Skye Stout in an effort to stop the bullying from haters.

Currently, Skye has closed all her social media accounts and deleted all photos and posts related to her.

The club has yet to comment on the situation.

Total solitary with Skye Stout for the upcoming season and beyond.



The supposedly grown adult men who leapt onto this post to abuse a 16-year-old girl should be absolutely ashamed of themselves.#WoSo pic.twitter.com/1JsbsZKJiz — Forest Women Fancast (@ForestWomenCast) August 15, 2025

Kilmarnock have been forced to delete a new signing post and video because some sad and pathetic grown “men” thought it was cool to make comments on her skin condition on what should have been the happiest day of her life, signing her first professional contract 😢



Happiness has… pic.twitter.com/ouf9MG5guu — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) August 15, 2025

