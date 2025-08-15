Disgraceful behavior! Several Kilmarnock fans mocked a 16-year-old player over her acne
All social media posts had to be deleted.
Details: Yesterday, the official page of the Scottish club Kilmarnock women's team announced that the club had signed a contract with 16-year-old midfielder Skye Stout.
This was the footballer's first professional contract, and instead of celebrating with a smile, Skye was forced to endure ridicule from ignorant and disrespectful fans who began to humiliate her over her facial acne.
Things escalated to the point where the club decided to delete all posts mentioning Skye Stout in an effort to stop the bullying from haters.
Currently, Skye has closed all her social media accounts and deleted all photos and posts related to her.
The club has yet to comment on the situation.
