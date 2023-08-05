Diego Costa spoke about the main mistakes in his career

RU RU
Football news Today, 05:00
Star forward Diego Costa spoke about the mistakes he made in his career.

“There were a lot of mistakes in my career, but they were not always my fault. For example, leaving Chelsea due to a conflict with Antonio Conte. Another mistake was parting with Atlético. At that time I was going through a difficult personal moment, but Diego Simeone did not understand me," the Relevo portal quotes Costa as saying.

Recall that the striker's last place of work was the English Wolverhampton. The player's contract with the team expired in June of this year, after which he received the status of a free agent.

According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the player is now valued at 2 million euros.

Costa made 25 appearances for the English club last season in all competitions, scoring just one goal. Also, the striker was marked by a rather large number of yellow cards for an attacking player. He had five of them, and once he received a red card.

