Di María’s Olympic Corner Levels Central's Duel with Boca, Sparks Exchange with Paredes

Football news Today, 17:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Ángel Di María stole the headlines as Rosario Central drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors at the Gigante de Arroyito after scoring a spectacular Olympic corner. The veteran winger’s set-piece finish brought the match level and produced one of the night’s defining moments.

Boca had opened the scoring from a quick dead-ball routine set up by Leandro Paredes and finished by Rodrigo Battaglia. Central responded through pressure and repeated set-piece threats from Di María. His third corner of the half curled into the net and left keeper Leandro Brey helpless.

The goal amplified an already electric atmosphere. At 37, Di María added another rare landmark to a long career that includes similar strikes for Benfica and PSG. He underlined the team aspect in his postgame remarks. “I’d scored Olympic goals before and today one came here. I’m happy for the goal and because we played a very good match. It was a tight game; they have great players and so do we, and I believe the draw is fair,” he said.

On his positioning, Di María was direct: “I want to play, to be on the field and to be happy. Wherever the coach thinks I can help, I’ll be there.” His focus remains on contribution rather than role.

A personal subplot involved Leandro Paredes. Di María described their on-field spat with humor. “We talked a bit today, I knew a kick was coming so I returned it. He’s a temperamental player; when he’s on the pitch there are no friends, but everything’s fine,” he said. The remark reflected the classic’s intensity and the mutual respect that followed.

He also expressed concern for team-mate Alejo Véliz, who left injured. “We were worried about Véliz’s injury… I hope he recovers. He endured a lot today despite feeling some pain.” The medical update will be watched closely.

Both teams leave with a point. Central celebrated a moment of brilliance; Boca showed fight and experience. The result matched the balance on the pitch.

