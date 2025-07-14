Di María’s Emotional Return Ends in Draw and Honest Reflection

Ángel Di María made an emotional and long-awaited return to Rosario Central, scoring a goal and receiving a thunderous ovation, only to leave the match injured and see his team draw 1–1 with Godoy Cruz. The game, full of highs and lows, marked his first appearance back in Argentine football after 18 years in Europe.

The former Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United star converted a penalty to give Central the lead, igniting the crowd at a packed Gigante de Arroyito. But late in the game, Di María suffered a knock and had to be stretchered off, raising concern. He later reassured fans: “It was just a knock to the bone. All good.”

After the match, Di María posted on social media, thanking fans for their support and reflecting on the result. “So many years waiting for this unforgettable moment. Thank you all for the love. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but this is just the beginning and there’s still a long way to go,” he wrote.

Speaking about the match, he added: “We had several chances in the first half, especially from set pieces. We couldn’t finish. It’s a shame because we were playing well and there wasn’t much time left.”

Rosario Central, coached by Ariel Holan, will visit Lanús next Saturday in Zone B of the Clausura. Di María’s return stirred deep emotion, and the journey has only just begun.