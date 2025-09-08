Di María Faces Paredes in Crucial Rosario Central vs Boca Clash

According to Olé, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes will meet on the pitch again after more than a year, this time as rivals in a high-stakes Rosario Central vs Boca showdown. Beyond the rivalry, the match could prove decisive in the race for Copa Libertadores qualification.

Di María, now a key figure for Central, admitted it will be a unique challenge to face someone he considers family. “Leaving aside what Boca represents and the quality of players they have, facing Lea, who is more than a friend and who I already feel is like a brother, won’t be easy,” the veteran said.

He also reflected on their bond. “He is a very special person for me and my family. I know he’ll give me one or two little kicks, because that’s who he is and he enjoys it, ha. But whatever happens will stay on the pitch, and the affection I feel for him will remain,” Di María added with a smile.

Still, he made clear that the match carries weight. “We’re playing for a lot here, both of us. We’re fighting for the Libertadores, to stay among the top teams, so what matters is each club and doing our best,” the 37-year-old emphasized.

Asked about contact with his friend before the game, Di María revealed they haven’t spoken yet. “We haven’t talked so far, but we surely will. There are still six days to go. It’s impossible to have any issues with him or for something to change after this match,” he assured.