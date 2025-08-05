RU RU ES ES FR FR
Devecchi Set to Leave San Lorenzo in Sarmiento Return Amid Legal Turmoil Surrounding Lucas Acosta

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Infobae, Sarmiento de Junín is finalizing the return of goalkeeper José Devecchi from San Lorenzo, as the club seeks cover for Lucas Acosta, who is facing serious legal charges related to gender violence. The move comes after Acosta’s case was officially moved to oral trial late last month.

Acosta was accused by his former partner of making threats and leaking an intimate video without her consent. He denied involvement, claiming his phone had been stolen, but prosecutors consider the evidence strong enough to proceed with trial.

In response to the controversy, Sarmiento turned to a familiar face. Devecchi, who played for the club in 2023, was remembered for his penalty save against Boca's Darío Benedetto in a key league win. That season, he kept nine clean sheets in 21 appearances. After brief stints at Atlético Tucumán and Banfield, he returned to San Lorenzo this year but only featured once, in a Copa Argentina match.

Now cleared by San Lorenzo to move, the 30-year-old will join Sarmiento on loan until mid-2026. He arrives to a team in crisis: second-to-last in both the league and relegation standings, with 13 games left and newly appointed coach Facundo Sava tasked with a difficult rescue mission.

