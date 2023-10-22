Detroit - Calgary, Anaheim - Boston. NHL game day preview

In the National Hockey League (NHL), two matches are scheduled for the night from Sunday to Monday.

Detroit - Calgary

Detroit suffered only one defeat in their first five games (4-3 against New Jersey). In the other matches, the team confidently dealt with their opponents, winning 6-4 against Tampa Bay, 4-0 against Columbus, 6-3 against Pittsburgh, and 5-2 against Ottawa. Together with Boston, Detroit leads the Eastern Conference. Calgary's start has been slightly worse, with two wins in five matches and three losses, including a shootout loss to Washington.

This match will start at 23:00 Central European Time.

Anaheim - Boston

Anaheim had a disappointing start to the season, with only one win in four games (6-3 against Carolina). They lost the other matches to Arizona, Dallas, and Vegas. In contrast, Boston remains undefeated, winning against Chicago (3-1), Nashville (3-2), San Jose (3-1), and Los Angeles (4-2), leading the Eastern Conference.

The match will start at 2:30 Central European Time.