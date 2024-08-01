Despite deducting six points. Canada's women's national team has reached the playoffs

The Canadian women's national team faced severe sanctions during the women's football tournament at the Olympics. FIFA decided to deduct six points from the team and suspend the head coach.

Despite this, the Maple Leafs managed to progress to the playoffs. In the final group stage match, Canada secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Colombia, finishing second in the group and ensuring their place in the playoffs. In the quarter-finals, the Canadians will face the German national team.

It is worth noting that New Zealand filed a complaint against Canada for allegedly using a drone to monitor the New Zealand team's training sessions. In response, the Canadian Olympic Committee decided to dismiss Lombardi and Mander.

It is also notable that Canada is the reigning Olympic champion, having achieved a sensational victory under the guidance of Priestman in 2021.