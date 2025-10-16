ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Deserved! Salem Al-Dawsari named Asia's best player of 2025

Deserved! Salem Al-Dawsari named Asia's best player of 2025

A prestigious award for Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia's football star
Football news Today, 14:20
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Deserved! Salem Al-Dawsari named Asia's best player of 2025 https://x.com/Hfc1Sulman/status/1978885609868394510

Saudi footballer Salem Al-Dawsari has officially been crowned Asia's best player for 2025.

Details: The Al Hilal star beat out Akram Afif of Qatar and Arif Aiman Hanapi from Malaysia to claim the title of Asia's top footballer.

Since the start of last season, Al-Dawsari has played 72 matches for club and country, racking up an impressive 52 goal contributions: 29 goals and 23 assists. He also played a pivotal role in helping Saudi Arabia qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: Every Saudi Arabia national team player will receive €1.15 million for taking part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Al Hilal Schedule Al Hilal News Al Hilal Transfers
Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Schedule Saudi Arabia News
Related Team News
Unprecedented generosity! Every Saudi Arabia national team player receives €1.15 million for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 13:53 Unprecedented generosity! Every Saudi Arabia national team player receives €1.15 million for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Al Hilal warms up prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli Football news Yesterday, 03:39 Chelsea and Juventus hope to sign Milinković-Savić
A Draw Was Enough: Saudi Arabia Qualify for Their Third Consecutive World Cup Football news 14 oct 2025, 16:48 A Draw Was Enough: Saudi Arabia Qualify for Their Third Consecutive World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores