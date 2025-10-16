Deserved! Salem Al-Dawsari named Asia's best player of 2025

A prestigious award for Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia's football star

Saudi footballer Salem Al-Dawsari has officially been crowned Asia's best player for 2025.

Details: The Al Hilal star beat out Akram Afif of Qatar and Arif Aiman Hanapi from Malaysia to claim the title of Asia's top footballer.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 رسميًا — تاريخي 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



الاسطورة سالم الدوسري أفضل لاعب في اسيا للمرة الثانية في تاريخه



😱😱😱😱😱😱😱💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/ZTudUPGikp — موسى.. (@_m20ii) October 16, 2025

Since the start of last season, Al-Dawsari has played 72 matches for club and country, racking up an impressive 52 goal contributions: 29 goals and 23 assists. He also played a pivotal role in helping Saudi Arabia qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: Every Saudi Arabia national team player will receive €1.15 million for taking part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.