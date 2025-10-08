Éder Militão considered retiring

The player faced serious challenges.

Real Madrid central defender Éder Militão is currently getting playing time and is part of the team’s squad. However, not long ago, he even considered ending his career.

Details: As the player told Diario AS, when he suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament injury, he had many thoughts and even contemplated retiring from football.

Quote: “When I suffered my second ACL injury, many thoughts ran through my mind. I considered ending my football career because it’s not easy, but thanks to the support of my wife, daughter, and teammates, I am here today, able to play well,” Militão said.

