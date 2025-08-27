Deportivo Morón and Gimnasia Mendoza Meet in Pivotal Primera Nacional Clash

Deportivo Morón and Gimnasia de Mendoza will square off Wednesday night at 9:10 p.m. local time at the Estadio Nuevo Francisco Urbano in a rescheduled Week 20 fixture of the Primera Nacional, according to La Nación. Morón enters the match with 46 points after a narrow win over Nueva Chicago, while zone leaders Gimnasia Mendoza remain on top with 52 despite a recent defeat to Central Norte in Salta.

The Mendoza side is training at Casa Amarilla under head coach Ariel Broggi, preparing for a crucial contest in the race for promotion. Gimnasia de Jujuy sits just one point behind, meaning the Lobo must secure points to maintain control of the standings. A win in Buenos Aires would also provide momentum heading into next Monday’s clash against Nueva Chicago in Mataderos.

Morón, meanwhile, is enjoying a strong campaign. With solid defensive structure and consistent performances, the Gallito sees this fixture as a turning point that could bring them within three points of the top. Their home form has been a key factor, with the Nuevo Francisco Urbano often filled with passionate supporters backing the team’s ambitions.

Beyond the immediate impact on the table, Wednesday’s match is also about establishing psychological advantage as the season heads into its decisive phase. Both sides harbor hopes of reaching the final for direct promotion, making this encounter one of the most anticipated battles of the campaign.