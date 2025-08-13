Deportivo Cali, Unión Magdalena Meet in Crucial Relegation Battle

Deportivo Cali host Unión Magdalena at Palmaseca on Wednesday in Matchday 7 of the 2025-II Liga BetPlay, in what El Tiempo reports as a key clash in the relegation fight. Both teams have shown recent improvement, but Alberto Gamero’s Cali face greater urgency after conceding a last-minute equalizer in a 3-3 draw at Millonarios last weekend.

Cali’s performance in Bogotá was encouraging, and they now aim to build confidence with a home win. Unión, meanwhile, have found form since Alexis García’s departure, collecting four points from their last two matches and looking to extend that unbeaten run.

Recent history in Cali favors the home side, with three wins in their last five meetings and a Copa Colombia draw settled in their favor via penalties. The hosts will start Alejandro Rodríguez in goal and Avilés Hurtado up front, while Unión will rely on Ricardo Márquez to lead their attack.