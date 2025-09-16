Demichelis Emerges as Candidate for Borussia Mönchengladbach Job

According to German outlet Kicker, Martín Demichelis has become one of the leading candidates to take over at Borussia Mönchengladbach, who are struggling in the Bundesliga following the dismissal of Gerardo Seoane. The former River Plate and Monterrey boss is on the shortlist alongside Urs Fischer, Pellegrino Matarazzo, and Edin Terzic.

Seoane’s sacking came after a ten-match winless run, capped by a heavy 4-0 defeat to Werder Bremen. Sporting director Roland Virkus explained that the club “needed a change” after losing confidence in the possibility of a turnaround. In the meantime, under-23 coach Eugen Polanski will step in as caretaker.

Demichelis offers a unique profile for the Bundesliga side. He previously coached Bayern Munich’s youth teams and later enjoyed success at River Plate, where he collected 55 wins, three domestic titles, and set an unprecedented home winning streak at El Monumental. At Monterrey, he managed 42 matches, achieving 20 wins, 11 draws, and 11 defeats, though his tenure ended abruptly after exits in both the Concachampions and Liga MX Clausura playoffs.

At 43, Demichelis brings a blend of South American achievements and a strong connection to German football, where he once starred as a Bayern defender before moving into coaching. For a historic club in urgent need of results, his name stands out as a serious option.