Delayed by a week: new date for Dubois vs Usyk rematch announced

The fight between Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk is one of the most anticipated in 2025, and today a new date for their encounter has been announced.

Details: According to The Rong, the fight will take place a week later than originally planned.

The new date is set for July 19, whereas the initial plan was to hold the fight on July 12.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois is the IBF titleholder. Should the Ukrainian boxer win, he will become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

This will be the second fight between Usyk and Dubois. In 2023, the Ukrainian won by technical knockout.

