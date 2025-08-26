Defensive reinforcement. Roma set to loan Tsimikas from Liverpool

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Greek is leaning towards a move.
During the summer transfer window, Liverpool underwent a significant squad overhaul, leaving several players on the fringes. Those players are now open to changing clubs, and suitable options are already emerging.

Details: According to The Athletic, Roma have set their sights on Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas. However, the two clubs have different views on how the deal should be structured. Liverpool are looking to part ways with the Greek on a permanent basis, while Roma are interested only in a loan arrangement.

The 29-year-old Tsimikas is expected to leave the team before the end of the summer transfer window. The player himself is eager to join a club competing in European tournaments and is widely expected to continue his career outside England.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Roma are close to signing Legia Warsaw defender Jan Ziółkowski.

