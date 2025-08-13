"Defeat. And then he'll walk away forever" - Eddie Hearn on a possible Anthony Joshua fight

According to Hearn, this would be an easy and quick fight for the Brit.

Details: With all the latest rumors swirling about a potential boxing clash between British star Anthony Joshua and American Jake, Joshua's main promoter Eddie Hearn weighed in on the possible bout as a guest on The Stomping Ground podcast:

"Joshua vs Paul, commercially, is the biggest fight in boxing. But it’s not a competitive match-up, it’s a mismatch. It will end with Jake losing and leaving the sport, never stepping into the ring again. There are a lot of people who want to see this. For this fight, Joshua will make the biggest purse of his career," Hearn said.

Throughout his career, Joshua has fought 32 times, racking up 28 wins (25 by knockout) and suffering 4 defeats. The Briton's latest loss came in September 2024 at the hands of Daniel Dubois.



