Debut night. Mastantuono also scores his first goal for Real
18-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono is one of the brightest young stars in Argentine football. Since his move to Real, he had gone over a month without finding the net, but that all changed tonight.
Details: The Argentine midfielder scored his first goal for Real in an away La Liga clash against Levante. Near the end of the first half, Los Blancos launched a rapid counterattack—after a cross-field pass from Vinícius Júnior on the left flank, Mastantuono sprinted across half the pitch before smashing the ball into the top corner.
By the way, the recent 16th-place finisher in the Ballon d'Or voting also got on the scoresheet—his goal came before assisting the Argentine, with the pass coming from Federico Valverde. Real lead Levante 2-0 at halftime.
Reminder: Earlier this evening, Alexander Isak also scored his debut goal for Liverpool, netting against Southampton in the League Cup.