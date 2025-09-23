Debut night. Mastantuono also scores his first goal for Real

He finally made it.

18-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono is one of the brightest young stars in Argentine football. Since his move to Real, he had gone over a month without finding the net, but that all changed tonight.

Details: The Argentine midfielder scored his first goal for Real in an away La Liga clash against Levante. Near the end of the first half, Los Blancos launched a rapid counterattack—after a cross-field pass from Vinícius Júnior on the left flank, Mastantuono sprinted across half the pitch before smashing the ball into the top corner.

Primer gol de Franco Mastantuono con el Real Madrid.



Golazo del jugador argentino y gran contraataque del equipo.



Por fin Franco consigue marcar gol con el equipo de su vida#LevanteUDRealMadrid #Franco pic.twitter.com/CzvKnCl5Eb — Juan Laporta (@JoanLaportaOfi) September 23, 2025

By the way, the recent 16th-place finisher in the Ballon d'Or voting also got on the scoresheet—his goal came before assisting the Argentine, with the pass coming from Federico Valverde. Real lead Levante 2-0 at halftime.

Reminder: Earlier this evening, Alexander Isak also scored his debut goal for Liverpool, netting against Southampton in the League Cup.