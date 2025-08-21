DeAndre Yedlin Joins Real Salt Lake in Surprising MLS Move

Real Salt Lake have completed the signing of veteran defender DeAndre Yedlin in a trade with FC Cincinnati, according to MLSsoccer. In exchange for the longtime USMNT right back, Cincinnati receive $304,700 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The move marks Yedlin’s fourth stop in Major League Soccer after stints with Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami and FCC.

RSL officials highlighted the player’s international pedigree, with more than 400 professional appearances and spells at Premier League sides Tottenham, Sunderland and Newcastle United, along with Galatasaray in Turkey. “Beyond his quality on the pitch, his leadership and professionalism will strengthen our locker room,” said Kurt Schmid, the club’s chief soccer officer.

Yedlin began his professional career in 2013 as Seattle’s first homegrown player before moving to Europe. He returned to MLS in 2022, serving as Inter Miami captain and lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy. Later traded to Cincinnati, he quickly became a consistent starter at right wingback.

With 81 caps for the U.S. national team, including appearances at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, two Gold Cups and the Copa América Centenario, Yedlin’s addition is seen as a major boost for RSL as they aim to climb above the playoff line in the Audi MLS Cup race.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati bid farewell to the defender with gratitude. “He has been a top professional, teammate and person,” said general manager Chris Albright. The Ohio side now looks ahead to new arrivals Samuel Gidi and Ender Echenique while staying in contention for the Supporters’ Shield lead.