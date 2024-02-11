RU RU NG NG
De Jong remains in Barcelona but is not rushing to extend his contract at the moment

Football news Today, 14:34
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
It's been five years since Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona, and although he extended his contract until 2026, rumors of a possible club change have surfaced recently. The latest ones are linked to the winter transfer window of this year, but as of the end of January, no offers regarding the midfielder have been received.

However, De Jong has not responded to the club's offers for a new contract, which only adds to the speculation surrounding his future. Local media, citing De Jong's closest circle, report that the Dutchman has no intention of changing clubs. In any case, this won't happen during 2024.

Earlier reports suggested that Barça is willing to part ways with the player in the summer and will not oppose his departure to another club.

During the current season, Frenkie has played 22 matches and scored one goal.

