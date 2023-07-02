De Gea received a tempting offer from Ronaldo's club

"Al-Nasr has begun contacting Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The 32-year-old footballer extended his contract and was granted free agent status.

Despite this, the English are still in talks with the Spaniard.

As insider Alan Nixon writes, de Gea has become the main target of Al-Nasr. They are willing to pay him £250,000 a week (more than 290,000 euros).