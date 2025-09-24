David Villa Sees Mexico as a World Cup Contender

David Villa believes Mexico should be viewed as one of the favorites to win the World Cup. The former Spanish striker, who lifted the trophy in 2010, pointed to the nation’s football tradition, hunger for success and quality players as reasons for optimism.

“For history, for passion, for players, for performance, and for the pressure around the team, Mexico is always one of the favorites. A few years ago, people said the same about Spain, and eventually the title came. Winning a World Cup is very difficult, but Mexico has consistently shown grit, talent and passion. Maybe this could be the first,” Villa said.

Alongside him, Fernando Morientes struck a more critical tone, questioning the role of Liga MX. The former forward argued that the league risks stagnation if it remains seen as a retirement destination for foreign players. “It’s attractive for language, culture and passion, but if Mexico wants to grow, players need to come to compete, not just to enjoy the experience,” he warned.

Villa’s optimism and Morientes’s call for seriousness ultimately lead to the same conclusion: Mexico has the tools to achieve something historic. What remains is proving that potential can finally be converted into results on the biggest stage.