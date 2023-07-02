David De Gea could move to Cristiano Ronaldo's club

Al-Nasr, for which Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is showing interest in Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea, journalist Alan Nixon tweeted.

According to the source, the club from Saudi Arabia made the goalkeeper a financially advantageous offer. De Gea is currently a free agent as his contract with Manchester United ended a few days ago. Thus, the Spaniard is a free agent and can move to another club for free. At the same time, he can sign a new contract with the Mancunians.

De Gea, 32, made 58 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season and conceded 61 goals.