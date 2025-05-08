RU RU ES ES FR FR
David Beckham comments on Salford club purchase

David Beckham comments on Salford club purchase

Football news Today, 07:54
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
David Beckham and Gary Neville have joined a new ownership group of the Salford football club, and now Becks has shared his thoughts on the deal.

Details: On Instagram, Beckham wrote that Salford played a crucial role in his life as he was growing up—it's where everything began for him. Now, he says he's proud to become one of the club's owners.

Quote: "Salford played such an important part in my life as I was growing up... it all started there.

I trained every day with United alongside my best friends, it's where I bought my first house, and it's where Victoria and I lived.

I am incredibly proud to become part of the new ownership group alongside my friend Gary Neville as we begin the next chapter in Salford's history.

Football is at the heart of this community, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for Emmie," Beckham wrote.

The club confirmed the news and added that American businessman Declan Kelly and Lord Mervyn Davies have also joined the new leadership team.

Reminder: Salford City finished this League Two season in eighth place. The team missed out on the playoffs—and a shot at promotion to League One—by just a single point.

