Daniel Pereira Close to Coventry City Move in £3.2M Deal from Austin FC

Venezuelan midfielder Daniel Pereira is reportedly nearing a move to Coventry City, according to Argentine journalist Germán García Grova. The Austin FC player is said to be close to signing with the Championship club in a deal worth around £3.2 million, as Frank Lampard seeks to bolster his midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

Pereira, 25, has made 16 appearances in MLS this year, tallying one goal and one assist. While his contract with Austin runs until December, the club holds an option to extend it. A versatile central midfielder, Pereira is comfortable playing as a defensive or attacking option and has earned six caps with the Venezuelan national team after rising through the youth ranks.

Coventry currently has strong midfield depth with Matt Grimes, captain Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Josh Eccles, Victor Torp, and youngster Kai Andrews in the mix. Pereira’s arrival may prompt further changes within the squad. Meanwhile, the Sky Blues have also been linked this week with Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Italian winger Seydou Fini.