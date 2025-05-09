Dani Carvajal outlines his mission for the coming months
Football news Today, 03:04Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Dani Carvajal suffered an injury at the start of this season and is still in the process of recovery. Now, the player himself has revealed his objective.
Details: The Spanish full-back stated that his main goal is to recover and be ready to play at the Club World Cup.
Quote: "My mission is to return in time for the Club World Cup, yes... that's the goal," Dani Carvajal shared.
It's worth noting that the right-back has already resumed training on the pitch and is steadily regaining his form. According to him, this period has been extremely tough, but he has felt tremendous support from the Real Madrid family.
Reminder: In the coming weeks, Real Madrid will announce the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer.
Related teams and leagues
