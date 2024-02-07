Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration

Renowned Brazilian defender Dani Alves gave his testimony today in a Barcelona court. The case concerns the footballer's accusation of sexual assault, committed according to the prosecution on 30 December 2022. Alves' main point was the player's severe sexual intoxication - this could act as mitigating circumstances.

Below is a paraphrase of Dani Alves' testimony in Barcelona's court today.

At midday, Dani Alves went out to eat at L'Eixample restaurant with friends he hadn't seen for a while. According to the receipt, the company ordered five bottles of wine and a bottle of whisky. The footballer himself claims that he drank about one and a half bottles of wine and a few glasses of whiskey. After that he went to an establishment, Nuba, where they spent some time drinking a mug of gin and tonic. And at about 02:30am the company went to the Sutton nightclub.

Dani Alves said that no one prevented him from going to stall 6. When he and Bruno got to the stall, they started dancing and drinking what they ordered. He also noted that they were not alone in the room. Two girls came first: they also danced at first and then invited three other girls - these were the complainant and two of her friends. Alves refutes the accusation that the girls were uncomfortable: according to the footballer, he did not notice it.

Alves believes that the girls knew he was a footballer. The company danced for a while, socialising, having a good time, enjoying each other. She started dancing closer to me. And when the victim started "dogging" Dani Alves, the footballer thought there was a sexual connection between them and he started touching her intimate parts.

Alves invited the complainant to go to a separate room, to which she agreed. The Brazilian assures that he did not have to insist. The footballer said he would go first, and the girl kept herself waiting for a while. Dani thought that she did not want to come, but still she came.

The couple started kissing, she started pulling down the player's trousers, he helped the girl. Alves sat on the toilet seat, and the complainant knelt down and began to perform fellatio on him, which the Brazilian defender compared to a full-fledged sexual intercourse. After fellatio, the girl sat on top of him, when he wanted to ejaculate, he had to do it outside.

Alves says he came out first because he didn't want to be seen leaving the bathroom together. According to Dani Alves, the complainant did not say she wanted to leave and did not want to have sex: the footballer claims they both enjoyed themselves and the footballer did not slap her, grab her hair or throw her on the floor.

According to Dani Alves, he did not want to perform oral sex on her, the girl herself did not say anything. They were both, Alves believes, enjoying themselves.

When Dani Alves came home, he saw his wife asleep and went to bed himself because he had had a lot to drink.

Alves said that he slightly changed the first testimony, because he did not want to mention fellatio, because his wife may not forgive the player.

We will add that the footballer faces between 4 and 12 years in prison.